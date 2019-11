Censor.NET reports citing president's press service.

This follows from respective presidential decree 843.

The decree was signed on November 11.

With another decree, Zelenskyi dismissed Oleh Pruhlo as the acting chairperson of the Poltava Regional State Administration.

Zelenskyi dismissed Yurii Rakhyvskyi as the head of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) department in Poltava region.