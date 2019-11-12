IMF mission to start working in Kyiv on Nov 14

Censor.NET reports citing Hromadske.

The IMF mission headed by Ron van Rooden will start working in Kyiv this Thursday, November 14, 2019, he said in a statement on Tuesday.

As reported, Ukraine is negotiating the possibility of opening a new three year $5-6 billion EFF by the IMF. In September, the IMF mission visited Kyiv, and subsequently announced plans to continue the discussion.

The Ukrainian government and the National Bank of Ukraine hope that a positive decision on the new program will be made in December, which will allow to receive the first tranche before the end of this year.