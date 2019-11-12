All obstacles to Normandy Four summit removed - Kuchma's spokesperson

Censor.NET reports citing her post on Facebook.

"Today, at a meeting of the Trilateral Contact Group, all obstacles to a top-level meeting in the Normandy format have been removed. The disengagement of forces and hardware near Zolote, Petrivske, and Stanytsia Luhanska has become the last step in this area. Holding a meeting of the leaders of the Normandy Four countries in the near future will accelerate the resolution of all urgent issues in settling the conflict," she wrote on her Facebook page on Tuesday, November 12.

Olifer also noted that since there was no meeting of the humanitarian subgroup in Minsk for technical reasons, the Ukrainian side insisted that this subgroup hold a videoconference on November 13.

