15 attacks against JFO positions yesterday: two Ukrainian soldiers wounded

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press center Facebook page.

"The enemy used grenade launchers, heavy machine guns and other small arms to shell positions of the Joint Forces," the press center of the JFO Headquarters reports.

In the zone of action of tactical force Skhid, the Russian-led forces fired heavy machine guns and other small arms on Ukrainian positions near Pisky (11km north-west of Donetsk); mounted antitank and automatic grenade launchers and small arms – outside Verkhniotoretske (22km north-east of Donetsk); automatic grenade launchers and heavy machine guns – in the area of Slavne (26km south-west of Donetsk), Berezove (31km south-west of Donetsk) and Krasnohorivka (21km west of Donetsk); automatic grenade launchers and small arms – outside Marinka (23km south-west of Donetsk); mounted antitank grenade launchers and under-barrel grenade launchers – near Taramchuk (29km south-west of Donetsk); mounted antitank grenade launchers and small arms – in the area of Pyshchevyk (25km north-east of Mariupol).

In the zone of action of tactical force Pivnich, invaders used under-barrel grenade launchers and small arms to shell Ukrainian troops near Vilne (70km south-west of Donetsk); hand-held antitank grenade launchers and heavy machine guns – outside Pivdenne (40km north-east of Donetsk); mounted antitank grenade launchers and automatic grenade launchers – in the area of Zolote (60km west of Luhansk) beyond the disengagement site; grenade launchers of different systems and heavy machine guns – near Luhanske (59km north-east of Donetsk); automatic mounted grenade launchers and heavy machine guns – outside Troitske (69km west of Luhansk).

Two Ukrainian soldiers were wounded in an unknown explosive device blast over the past day.

Today, the Russian-occupation troops have launched one attack on Joint Forces. No casualties have been reported.