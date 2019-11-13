Ukrainian Parliament to consider draft bills on opening land sale market

Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

Today, the Verkhovna Rada, the Ukrainian Parliament will look into the draft bills on the opening of the land sale market. According to the plenary day plan, this would be among the central topics for consideration on November 13.

Eleven draft laws on the opening of the land market will be considered. Another bill of interest concerns the opportunities for foreigners to purchase land parcels in Ukraine (the non-agricultural parcels located beyond the inhabited localities).

MPs will also look into the draft bills of changes in the tax system (No.1209 and No.1210).

The lawmakers are supposed to consider the draft law on confirmation of information system match with the requirements for information protection and the law on free legal assistance for the residents of occupied territories. Both will be considered in the first reading.

The law on state support of small and medium business in Ukraine and the bill on simplification of licensing procedures in the foreign economic activity will be considered in the second reading.