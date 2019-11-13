Some 900,000 Ukrainians working in Poland

Censor.NET reports citing rmf24.pl.

"The tension in the labor market is largely mitigated by the influx of immigrants... Now there are about 900,000 Ukrainian immigrants. In addition, there are also immigrants from other countries, in particular from Belarus," the official told a press conference on November 12.

The National Bank of Poland was able to calculate the number of labor migrants based on issued work visas, Pole Cards, permits for temporary or permanent residence in Poland, employers' certificates on the employment of foreigners, as well as the number of foreigners officially insured.

Given the temporary nature of employment of labor migrants from Ukraine and Belarus, the NBP estimated that an ordinary employee from Ukraine or Belarus works in Poland for about seven months.