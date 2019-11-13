Censor.NET

Agrarians rally against land sale in Ukraine. VIDEO&PHOTOS

Agrarians came to the building of the Ukrainian Parliament in Kyiv, protesting against the opening of the land sale market in this country. 

The protesters stand against the respective draft bills considered at the session today. They say if it is passed, they will not be able to buy the land and compete with large agrarian holdings", the reporter said.

The people went for an improvisation: they brought a dead pig to the Parliament, put it into a coffin and said they planned to bury it next to the Constitution Square, near the Parliament building.

