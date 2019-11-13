Finance Minister: State budget envisages UAH 4.4 bln to support lending within land reform

Censor.NET reports citing Finance Minister Oksana Markarova post on Facebook.

"We have projected UAH 4.4 billion in the budget to support lending as part of the land reform. The Finance Ministry and the Economic Development Ministry together with international partners are developing another tool - a partial loan guarantee fund. This means that the budget will have funds for partial guarantee of the body of the loan, which will allow banks to be more actively involved in the land acquisition process due to a reduction in lending risks for banks," she wrote.

Read more: Ukrainian Parliament to consider draft bills on opening land sale market

A reminder that the Verkhovna Rada today is considering bills on the turnover of faming land.