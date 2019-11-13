Kolomoiskyi believes it is necessary to restore relations with Russia and to turn away from IMF

Censor.NET reports citing The New York Times.

"They’re stronger anyway. We have to improve our relations," he said, comparing Russia’s power to that of Ukraine. "People want peace, a good life, they don’t want to be at war. And you" — America — "are forcing us to be at war, and not even giving us the money for it".

It is worth noting that the I.M.F. is reportedly holding up financing for Ukraine in part because of concerns that Mr. Zelensky is not doing enough to recover funds that Mr. Kolomoisky is accused of stealing from his Ukrainian bank, Privatbank, which cost the government in Kyiv $5.6 billion to bail out in 2016.

