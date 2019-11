Censor.NET reports citing his Telegram channel.

"November 13 is the day that will go down in the history of Ukraine. People’s deputies voted to liberalize the Ukrainian land market. The era is ending where the people have a moratorium and" their people "have it all," the prime minister said.

"Finally, we can make the transition from feudalism to real market relations, as a full-fledged, developed country. Ukrainians have the right to freely dispose of their property!" he added.

