"The debt to miners of Donbas, Luhansk region, Volyn and Lviv regions was paid yesterday. The Finance Ministry channelled UAH 1 billion. The funds are in accounts of the state-owned coalmines," he wrote.

He noted that guarantee of domestic production of coal is very important for the energy independence of Ukraine.

