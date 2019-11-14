Censor.NET

Occupants attack Ukrainian positions in Donbas two times

Since the beginning of the day, militants have violated the ceasefire regime two times and have not used weapons of prohibited calibers.

Censor.NET reports citing Ministry of Defence press service

Positions of the Ukrainian military near Novotoshkivske were attacked with grenade launchers, large-caliber machine guns and small arms.

Fighters carried out a shelling at positions near Novomykhailivka. During the shelling, grenade launchers and large-caliber machine guns were applied.

There are no casualties reported.

As we reported earlier, demining of territories in Bohdanivka and Petrivske has begun. The press service of the State Emergency Service reported about it.

