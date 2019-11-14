Occupants attack Ukrainian positions in Donbas two times

Censor.NET reports citing Ministry of Defence press service.

Positions of the Ukrainian military near Novotoshkivske were attacked with grenade launchers, large-caliber machine guns and small arms.

Fighters carried out a shelling at positions near Novomykhailivka. During the shelling, grenade launchers and large-caliber machine guns were applied.

There are no casualties reported.

As we reported earlier, demining of territories in Bohdanivka and Petrivske has begun. The press service of the State Emergency Service reported about it.