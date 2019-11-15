MPs Skorokhod, Poliakov excluded from Servant of the People faction

Censor.NET reports citing LB.ua.

"The faction supported the expulsion of Ms. Skorokhod and Mr. Poliakov from the Servant of the People faction. Yes, the faction supported their expulsion by a majority," she told journalists after a meeting of the Servant of the People faction early on Friday.

Pidlasa declined to explain why these deputies were excluded from the faction.

Skorokhod said at a parliament meeting on November 14 that her husband had allegedly been detained on the instructions of deputy heads of the Office of the President and the prosecutor general since she did not adhere to the joint position of the faction during the vote for a land market bill.

Servant of the People stated later that in the near future the faction would decide on Skorokhod's further stay in its ranks.