Trump says Zelenskyi did not even know about delay in military aid to Ukraine

Censor.NET reports citing Trump's post on Twitter.

"Republicans & others must remember, the Ukrainian President and Foreign Minister both said that there was no pressure placed on them whatsoever. Also, they didn't even know the money wasn't paid, and got the money with no conditions. But why isn't Germany, France (Europe) paying?" Trump wrote on Twitter on November 17, 2019.

A scandal erupted between the White House and U.S. Congress in the wake of media reports claiming that an intelligence whistleblower had filed a complaint with concerns about Trump's promise to a foreign leader in pursuit of his own political interests.