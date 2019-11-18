International airport in Qatar starts using ‘Kyiv’ instead of ‘Kiev’

Censor.NET reports citing Foreign Ministry of Ukraine post on Facebook.

"From now on Hamad International Airport in the State of Qatar has changed the spelling #KyivNotKiev," reads the report.







Foreign Ministry initiated the online campaign #CorrectUA that was launched in October 2018.

The Foreign Ministry calls on foreign official institutions and commercial companies to abandon using spelling of Ukrainian cities derived from the Russian language and replacing them with the correct ones: Kyiv, Odesa, Kharkiv, Lviv, and Zaporizhzhia. The campaign also launched the flash mob #KyivNotKiev.