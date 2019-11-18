Kremlin confirms date of Normandy Summit in Paris

Censor.NET reports citing TASS.

"The telephone conversation will be largely related to the preparation for the "Normandy format", which is now scheduled for December 9. This is indeed true, preparations are being made and have already entered the final stage," Peskov said.

After being asked about Kremlin's expectations of a forthcoming meeting of the "Normandy Quartet" leaders, Putin’s spokesman said that he would like to withhold prognoses.

"I will not share any expectations. It is a very serious meeting, long-awaited. A rather long period had preceded this meeting before it was scheduled. It was a very long break - as we regretfully note - in the work of the "Normandy format," he said.

Read more: All obstacles to Normandy Four summit removed - Kuchma's spokesperson

In this regard, Peskov urged: "Let's not overestimate expectations so that we will not be disappointed, and at the same time do not underestimate, hoping that the preparation will have its results".