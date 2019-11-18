Censor.NET

18.11.19 12:52

Ships captured during Kerch crisis transferred to Ukraine

In accordance with the Russian-Ukrainian agreements reached, warships captured in the Kerch Strait region in November 2018 transferred to the Ukrainian side.

Censor.NET reports citing Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs press service

"On November 18, three ships of the Ukrainian Navy were handed over to the Ukrainian side," the report said.

The ministry noted that their transfer to custody of the Ukrainian side was made possible due to the fact that the Russian competent authorities completed the necessary investigative actions in relation to the ships and their presence on the territory of the Russian Federation is not required to continue the criminal process

