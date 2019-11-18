Ex-MP Liashko served with notice of suspicion of beating Verkhovna Rada’s Energy Committee Chair Herus at Boryspil airport. VIDEO

Censor.NET reports citing Liashko's post on Facebook.
"I am getting a suspicion of a criminal proceeding that was falsified on the orders of (Prosecutor General Ruslan) Riaboshapka," he wrote.
Liashko is charged with Article 346 (threat or violence against a state or public figure) of the Criminal Code.
The police opened a case on Liashko’s fight with Herus at the Boryspil Airport.
On November 6, Liashko got into a fight with Herus at the Boryspil International Airport.
Liashko argued that by lowering gas prices Herus benefited only the oligarchs and Russia.
Herus called the fight a ‘show provocation’, and Liashko - the protector of the business of oligarch Rinat Akhmetov.