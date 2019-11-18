State Bureau of Investigation sets up unit to probe 'Maidan cases'

Censor.NET reports citing SBI press service.

"The SBI has set up a unit to investigate crimes committed during mass protests in 2013-2014. We have selected the best professional investigators who will continue to effectively work on 'Maidan cases'," SBI Director Roman Truba said.

Truba added that investigators would start probing "Maidan cases" after the documents are submitted to the SBI from the Prosecutor General's Office.

The investigative powers of the Prosecutor General's Office expire on November 20. All criminal cases must be submitted to the National Police, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine, the Security Service of Ukraine, and the State Bureau of Investigation.

