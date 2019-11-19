EU countries and European Parliament agree on 2020 budget

Censor.NET reports citing DW.

Next year, more money will be spent on implementing digital technologies, combating youth unemployment and climate change. The total cost will be 153.6 billion euros, 3.4% more than in 2019.

It is also reported that the Brussels analytic center Bruegel suggests that in the event of Britain's withdrawal from the EU, an additional € 4.2 billion will have to be added to the budget.

The Council of the European Union has decided to sign a visa facilitation agreement with Belarus. This stated in the message published in the Official Journal of the European Union.

"The text of the agreement will be published together with the official decision on its conclusion," the message said.

"It is hereby authorized to sign, on behalf of the EU, an agreement with the Republic of Belarus on visa facilitation," the text of decision states.