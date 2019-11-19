Censor.NET

19.11.19 13:51

Tymoshenko offers list of her people for appointment in exchange for vote of Batkivschyna with Servant Of the People during year - Zelenskyi

President Volodymyr Zelenskyi states that Yuliya Tymoshenko, chairperson of the Batkivschyna All-Ukrainian Association faction in the Verkhovna Rada, offered him a list of people to be appointed to high posts in exchange for a vote by her faction along with the Servant of the People throughout the year.

Censor.NET reports citing his post on Facebook

"Yuliya Volodymyrivna told that she was offering us new people for various posts. People who will "bring investments." I would like us to be honest to the end. Yes, Yuliya Volodymyrivna did offer. She brought a list of her people for appointment to the "sweet" places. And in return she promised to vote for all the laws along with the Servant of the People in the Verkhovna Rada within a year. Of course, we refused. After all, the era of fixed agreements has ended forever," he wrote.

Zelenskyi is sure that the statement of the Batkivschyna about joining the opposition is not connected with "concern for the people", but with the fact that Tymoshenko "just doesn’t given "sweets" now.

