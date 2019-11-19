Zelenskyi wants to hear clear terms at Normandy Four summit

Censor.NET reports citing Interfax.

"We are now very seriously preparing for this meeting. I would like real results. Every day we can talk a lot about ending the war in Donbas, returning our territories, but we cannot just talk about it. We need to agree on the return of our territories. I'm talking about at least some clear terms. That is, I want to talk about the return, de-occupation of Donbas with some more or less clear terms," Zelenskyi said, adding that he will raise the issue at the Normandy-format summit.

In addition, the president wants "more specifics" during negotiations on the release and return by Russia of Ukrainian hostages and political prisoners.

"We want to bring all of our people back home, back to their families, their parents. I also want to say when. If all of them, then when? For me, the answer to the word 'when' is a specific term in the near future," Zelenskyi said.

He also said there were questions about the security situation, humanitarian, social issues and local elections.

Read more: Putin and Macron discuss Ukraine summit by phone

"We need to talk about the possibility of holding local elections [in Donbas] when there are no illegal military formations there. We need to start this conversation," Zelenskyi said.

A summit with the participation of the leaders of Ukraine, France, Germany, and Russia (the so-called "Normandy Four") is to be held in Paris on December 9.