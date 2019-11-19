Ukraine, Czech Republic to expand military and technical cooperation - Zelenskyi

Censor.NET reports citing Interfax.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyi stated this during a joint press conference with Prime Minister of the Czech Republic Andrej Babiš in Kyiv on Tuesday, an Ukrinform correspondent reported.

"We have also agreed to expand bilateral military and technical cooperation, in particular, to launch production cooperation in certain high-tech fields," Zelenskyi said.

The Ukrainian president also thanked the Czech government for "removing all barriers" to trade in military-industrial products with Ukraine.