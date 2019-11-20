Bohdan discussed with Truba Poroshenko's proceedings. AUDIO

Censor.NET reports citing Telegram-channel "Trubu prorvalo".

According to the author of the publication, this conversation took place on July 17.

It is noted that at first Truba asks the assistant to leave the office and calls Bohdan to report on a briefing on Poroshenko's appearance at interrogation. He further advises on Poroshenko’s next call for interrogation in the Korban case (probably the former deputy head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional State Administration Hennadii Korban. - Ed.).

"There, the writ is handed in three days and we technically could not call him on Friday. Let's pause here. As I understand it, we need some kind of legal result in this production. Yes. If we call it on Friday even out of control, he will manipulate and make himself a victim, "says Truba.

Then, after listening to the interlocutor, Pipe adds: "Andrii Iosypovych, I promise you, I will do everything. For you to understand, I have 25 investigators, I can’t turn the whole country around with them. But this is a priority case for us."

The Truba also reports that "15 cases were filed against the ex-president 10 days ago."