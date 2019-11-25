Zelenskyi appointed Major General Honcharov as head of SBU department of Lviv region

Censor.NET reports citing Yurii Butusov post on Facebook.

It is noted that the ex president Viktor Yanukovych appointed Honcharov to the post of deputy head of the SBU of the Lviv region.

"Under Yanukovych, the border region, where smuggling from Europe is taking place, was appointed, as we understand, far from free, it was a very profitable commercial position, well, it was necessary to fight with the nationalists, Sadovyi there again. Judging by the fact that Goncharov was not fired, he was loyal to the "regionals." He was removed from his post for his work on Yanukovych immediately after the revolution under Turchinov," the journalist said.

"But President Petro Poroshenko really appreciated the experienced cadres of Yanukovych in the SBU. He appointed the participants in the operation to storm the Maidan to important posts, and curiously, this did not cause much resonance in the media and among civil society. In November 2014, Honcharov was appointed to the post Head of the Sumy Directorate of the SBU. Also, the border region, also smuggling across the border, is only in the Russian Federation," said the editor-in-chief of" Censor.NET ".

In November 2017, Goncharov was appointed head of the SBU of the Chernihiv region.

"The border region, too, needs to work with smugglers. A week after the appointment, Goncharov bought a Mercedes GLK," Butusov added.

"It is absolutely clear that in order to fight smuggling, President Zelenskyi needs" new faces "that have nothing to do with past corrupt cadres. At least that was announced. Apparently, it seemed to the president that it was precisely Yurii Honcharov from these" new "ones. And he was returned to one of the most corrupt areas, where Goncharov had selflessly fought under Yanukovych. Everything is familiar: the border and beads with goods through, Sadovнш, who, like Yanukovych and Poroshenko, would have to be planted for something ... Professionals are expensive a hundred yat, all presidents need them," the editor-in-chief of Censor.NET summed up.