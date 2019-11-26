Censor.NET

Zelenskyi orders government to pay salary arrears to teachers and doctors in two days. VIDEO

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi has departed to Estonia and Lithuania for a working visit.

Censor.NET reports citing hos post on Telegram.

He said that the topic of "countering common threats from the East and common opportunities in the West" will be discussed during the meetings.

Right before departure, Zelenskyi ordered the Cabinet of Ministers to pay salary arrears to doctors and teachers within two days.

"I have been received a lot of private messages today about the fact that teachers and doctors in some regions of Ukraine have not been paid since September. I understand that we have a new government and a lot of work, but these are the most important and prior issues. I ask the government to come together and resolve this issue in a very positive manner," the president of Ukraine said.

