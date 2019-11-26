Censor.NET

SBI passes to PGO draft charge papers against MP Fedyna as for alleged threats to Zelenskyi

The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) has passed to the Prosecutor General's Office (PGO) a draft charge papers against member of the Ukrainian Parliament of the European Solidarity of former president, Petro Poroshenko, Sofia Fedyna, as for alleged threats to President Volodymyr Zelenskyi.

Censor.NET reports citing SBI press service.

Besides, the prosecutor's office obtained a draft recommendation for the Verkhovna Rada as for approval of bringing Fedina to justice.

In compliance with preliminary data, on October 26, Fedina conducted an online YouTube and Facebook broadcast from Lviv in which she expressed threats of murder to Zelenskyi.

on November 1, the PGO opened a criminal case upon statements made by Fedina against Zelenskyi.

