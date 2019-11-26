SBI passes to PGO draft charge papers against MP Fedyna as for alleged threats to Zelenskyi

Censor.NET reports citing SBI press service.

Press service of the SBI has said this in a statement.

Besides, the prosecutor's office obtained a draft recommendation for the Verkhovna Rada as for approval of bringing Fedina to justice.

In compliance with preliminary data, on October 26, Fedina conducted an online YouTube and Facebook broadcast from Lviv in which she expressed threats of murder to Zelenskyi.

on November 1, the PGO opened a criminal case upon statements made by Fedina against Zelenskyi.