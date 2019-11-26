Zelenskyi denies Kolomoiskyi’s role in determining Ukraine’s course. VIDEO

Censor.NET reports citing Interfax.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi said this at a joint briefing with Estonian President Kersti Kaljulaid in Tallinn in response to a question from journalists about his attitude to Kolomoiskyi’s statements regarding the need to restore relations between Ukraine and Russia, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

"As for Mr. Kolomoiskyi, you said that he supported me - by the way, 73% of Ukrainians supported me, and if Mr. Kolomoiskyi was among them, I’m very happy. Mr. Kolomoiskyi is not the president of Ukraine, he is a citizen, and most citizens of Ukraine have chosen European integration and a course towards the European Union. It is the people of Ukraine who choose where to go," Zelenskyi said.

Zelenskyi adds that we have a "very difficult situation" with Russia, which everyone knows about.

"We initiated a dialogue that will begin as part of the Normandy Four meeting," the head of state said.

On November 13, The New York Times published an article with a number of scandalous statements made by Kolomoiskyi.

The billionaire proposed refusing from cooperation with the IMF in favor of Russia, stressed the need to improve relations with Moscow, because, in his opinion, "they're stronger anyway," expressed confidence that Ukraine would never become a member of NATO and the European Union, and criticized the U.S. for allegedly forcing Ukraine to wage war in Donbas and for the lack of financial assistance.

Read more: Zelenskyi speaks on topics of his conversation with Putin