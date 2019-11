Censor.NET reports citing RBC-Ukraine.

"The order to dismiss Kulik was signed on November 22," Former member of the Ukrainian Parliament of the Petro Poroshenko Bloc parliamentary faction, Serhii Leschenko wrote.

He also wrote that businessman Ihor Kolomoiskyi had been struggling for retention of Kulik in the Prosecutor General's Office (PGO).

Prosecutor General Ruslan Riaboshapka said the PGO intended to dismiss Kulik.

Kulik did not attend the re-attestation of prosecutors on October 24.