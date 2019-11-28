Ukraine's anti-corruption court frees Lviv mayor on bail

As reported by Censor.NET.

The court obliged the Lviv mayor to come to the prosecutor, investigator, judge at each request, inform them of a change in his place of residence or job, refrain from communicating with other suspects and witnesses in criminal proceedings.

The Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office asked the court to choose UAH 50 million bail for Sadovyi and to oblige him to refrain from communicating with witnesses, to give away his foreign passport and to come to the investigator when requested.

Former MPs Oleh Bereziuk, Tetiana Ostrikova, and Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko arrived at a court hearing on November 27 and said they were ready to stand surety for Sadovyi.

On November 21, the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office handed Sadovyi a suspicion notice on abuse of power. The case concerns the allocation in 2015 of a land plot for the construction of an industrial park in the Lviv region.