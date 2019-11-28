Ministry of Finance hands over PrivatBank to Cabinet of Ministers

Censor.NET reports citing National Bank's website.

At present, 100% of PrivatBank's shares are owned by the state, which is represented by the Cabinet of Ministers, while at the beginning of the year ownership was vested in the Ministry of Finance.

Financial Club links the change in the owner of PrivatBank to the fact that Igor Kolomoysky appeals the PrivatBank's Share Sale and Purchase Agreement between Deposit Guarantee Fund and the Ministry of Finance in the Ukrainian courts.

If the Ministry loses, it must return the oligarch's shares. But after the transfer of the government's shares, the Ministry of Finance no longer has access to them.

