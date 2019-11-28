Ukraine's SBI launches probe as evidence in Maidan shootings case gone missing

Censor.NET reports citing LB.ua.

"The State Bureau of Investigation is probing into unlawful actions related to the loss of files that are part of criminal proceedings. The investigators will reveal all circumstances," he said, as reported by LB.ua on November 27.

The official added that on November 27, he would appoint head of a new unit that will investigate the loss of files.

"Regarding the Maidan cases [the Revolution of Dignity], I realize sensitivity of the issue. Six years have passed. And I would like to see the result of the investigators' work – the indictments – to be sent to court. Not to the SBI, but to court. A long period has passed, during which certain decisions had to be made," he said.

Truba also assured that "the cases won't be closed after being forwarded to the SBI."

"A week ago I created a structural unit, whose investigators are ready to continue the probe. A new team and a new analysis of criminal proceedings ... There could be no more six years for me. I don't want us to investigate this for another six years. I would like to draw up a list of questions that the experts and the public ask with regard to the investigation, and provide answers to them," he added.