Zelenskyi’s rating decreased by 21% in two months

Censor.NET reports citing website of Kyiv International Institute of Sociology.

"At the end of November, 52% of those polled are positive about Volodymyr Zelensky, 19% are negative. During the fall, the proportion of those who feel positive about Zelensky has decreased: 73% in September, 66% in October, 64% in early November, 52% - at the end of November. The share of those who think of Zelensky negatively has increased during the autumn: 7% in September, 9% in October, 12% in early November, 19% at the end of November," the report informs.

