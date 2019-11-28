Censor.NET

28.11.19 13:21

Zelenskyi’s rating decreased by 21% in two months

Ukrainian authorities continue to lose popularity among Ukrainians. Thus, according to a Kyiv International Institute of Sociology’s (KIIS) poll, the rating of President Volodymyr Zelensky was 73% in September and it is now 52% by the end of November. So, over the 2 months, the rating has decreased by 21%, in particular, over the two weeks of November - by 12%.

Censor.NET reports citing website of Kyiv International Institute of Sociology.

"At the end of November, 52% of those polled are positive about Volodymyr Zelensky, 19% are negative. During the fall, the proportion of those who feel positive about Zelensky has decreased: 73% in September, 66% in October, 64% in early November, 52% - at the end of November. The share of those who think of Zelensky negatively has increased during the autumn: 7% in September, 9% in October, 12% in early November, 19% at the end of November," the report informs.

