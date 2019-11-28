Zerkal resigns as Ukraine's deputy foreign minister

Censor.NET reports citing her Facebook post.

"I am leaving the post of deputy minister of foreign affairs, but I remain a diplomat and a concerned person. I am sure that we will have many more interesting projects and victories," she said.

Zerkal noted that with her resignation she puts three dots at the end of a chapter from "the book of my life I have been writing for the past five-and-a-half years."

"This chapter is filled with an unprecedented number of events, different in nature, content, and impact on me and the world. I was fortunate to write this chapter with people who stood together, fighting for Dignity and Freedom. For us, it's not just words, it's the principles of our life. Nobody gave us orders and forced us to work, we just did what we thought was necessary, we were not indifferent, and we achieved results," she said.

Read more: Head of National Health Service of Ukraine resigns

Finally, she thanked everyone she had worked with for "these five unforgettable years."

Zerkal was appointed deputy foreign minister for European integration in August 2014.