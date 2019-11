Censor.NET reports citing Minister of Economics, Trade and Agriculture Timofii Milovanov post on Facebook.

The highest level of salaries was registered in Kyiv, where the average salary made UAH 15,862 per month.

The lowest level was registered in Chernivtsi region – UAH 8,211 per month.

Average salary rose by 1.4% or UAH 150 month over month to UAH 10,687.