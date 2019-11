Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press center Facebook page.

"On November 22-28, 2019, Russian occupying forces had 25 casualties, namely: 10 were killed, and another 15 wounded," the JFO HQ wrote on Facebook.

It is emphasized the Ukrainian military have been ensuring an adequate rebuff to the enemy, opening fire only in case of a threat to their life and health, attempts to seize territories, or penetration of defense lines by enemy reconnaissance and sabotage groups.

