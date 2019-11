Censor.NET reports citing decree №0906.

The changes concern junior ranks in the Ground Forces and the Navy.

Currently, the hierarchy in the Ukrainian army is as follows:

Private, Private First Class, Junior Sergeant, Sergeant, Staff Sergeant, Sergeant Major, Warrant Officer.

Recruit, Private, Private First Class, Junior Sergeant, Sergeant, Staff Sergeant, First Sergeant, Master Sergeant, Staff Master Sergeant, Chief Master Sergeant.