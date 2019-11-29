Court leaves former MP Pashynskii in custody until Jan 29. VIDEO

As reported by Censor.NET.

The prosecution requested that the court extend the measure of restraint against Pashynskii.

Pashynskii's lawyer, Andrii Fedur, insisted that a suspicion notice drafted and signed by an SBI investigator had been falsified.

The lawyer said there were no legal grounds to extend Pashynskii's arrest.

"As a suspect, Pashynskii never violated his duties under Article 42 of the Criminal Procedure Code," he said.

Several officials expressed their desire to stand surety for Pashynskii, among them former Youth and Sports Minister Dmytro Bulatov, incumbent MPs Viktoria Siumar and Mykola Velychkovych, former MP Olena Masorina, and others.

Read more: Court puts member of NBU Council Kalenskyi under house arrest in VAB Bank case

Pashinsky expressed confidence that it was a "fake criminal case" and asked the court to dismiss a prosecutors' petition.

"I'm not guilty of a crime, and I will prove it in the Ukrainian courts, and if not, then in other courts," Pashynskii said.

The court, in turn, extended Pashynskii's detention until January 29.

Pashynskii's defense lawyers said they would challenge the court ruling.

On October 4, 2019, investigators of the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) served Pashynskii with a suspicion notice over a December 31, 2016 shooting.

The pretrial investigation found that on December 31, 2016, in a village in Vasylkiv district of Kyiv region, a road incident occurred between Pashynskii and local resident Viacheslav Khimikus. Pashynskii wounded his opponent with a Glock 19 pistol, which he said was a weapon of honor.

On October 7, Kyiv's Pechersky District Court ruled to arrest Pashynskii until December 4.

On October 18, Kyiv Court of Appeal upheld the Pechersky District Court ruling.