Three year old child shot dead in Kyiv when a crossover came under fire

Censor.NET reports citing Yurii Butusov's post on Facebook.

A 3 year old child shot dead, when a Range Rover was shot in Kyiv downtown. Vyacheslav Sobolev, the deputy of the Kyiv City Council and a restaurant owner was driving the car under fire.

Sobolev together with his family was driving from Mario restaurant on Alva Tolstoy’s street (according to the preliminary information, Sobolev owns the restaurant).

At that very moment, the killer ran up to the car and fired. The child died in the car of an ambulance.

See more: Burglars break into Ukraine's Union of Journalists HQ overnight Nov 28. VIDEO&PHOTOS

A special police operation is announced in Kyiv. To find the shooter.

Sobolev is a member of the "Solidarnist" faction and a member of the budget and financing committee.