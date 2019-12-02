Seven attacks against JFO positions yesterday: two Ukrainian soldiers died

Censor.NET reports referring to the JFO press center Facebook page.

"The enemy used 82mm mortars banned under the Minsk agreements, grenade launchers of different systems, heavy machine guns and small arms to shell positions of the Joint Forces," the press center of the JFO Headquarters reports.

As noted, the enemy launched five attacks in the zone of action of tactical force Skhid and two more attacks in the zone of action of tactical force Pivnich.

Yesterday, December 1, during the performance of a combat mission, two Ukrainian soldiers were killed in an unknown explosive device blast.

Today, the Russian-occupation troops have not violated ceasefire yet.