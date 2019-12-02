Zelenskyi says there will be no betrayal at Normandy Four summit

Censor.NET reports citing Zelenskyi's post on social media.

"There has been and there can be no betrayal. But I will be more confident at this meeting if I know that my country trusts me, that behind my back is our whole independent people," Zelenskyi said, addressing Ukrainians.

He urged everyone not to believe politicians or political parties talking about a possible "betrayal" of Ukraine's interests at the upcoming Normandy Four summit.

"Don't believe anyone. Nobody can go anywhere with war. Nobody wants to go and lose hundreds of thousands more. We can't allow that. Therefore, only diplomacy. And if there is no such dialogue, what will they say: 'What else could Zelenskyi discuss with Putin?' You know, that is possible without this dialogue, but it's like running on this treadmill, meaning you're doing something, you're losing calories, but you remain in the same place. We don't want to remain in the same place. We want to end it all, and we'll again be a great country of Ukraine," Zelenskyi said.

The Normandy Four summit is to be held in Paris on December 9.