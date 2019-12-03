Censor.NET

03.12.19 11:08

Trump thanks Zelenskyi, saying Ukraine case is over

U.S. President Donald Trump has thanked his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyi for the words confirming there was no pressure during their July 25 phone call, which caused the so-called Ukrainegate in the United States.

Censor.NET reports citing DW.

"Thank you to President Zelensky. Case over. The Do Nothing Democrats should finally go back to work!" Trump tweeted on December 2 in response to Zelensky interview given to foreign publications, Deutsche Welle's Ukrainian Service reported.

Trump considers the Ukraine subject to be closed against the background of Zelensky's statements. In an earlier tweet, Trump emphasized that Zelensky had reiterated that the U.S. president had in no way acted improperly with regard to Ukraine, including during telephone conversations.

"Breaking News: The President of Ukraine has just again announced that President Trump has done nothing wrong with respect to Ukraine and our interactions or calls," he tweeted.

The Ukrainegate is under way in the U.S. over a July 25 telephone conversation between Trump and Zelensky. Trump is accused of pressuring Ukraine to launch investigations against his Democratic political rival Joe Biden and his son Hunter, who worked on the board of a Ukrainian gas company from 2014-2019.

