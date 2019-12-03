Censor.NET

Vice Prime Minister speaks on potential personal meeting between Zelenskyi and Putin

On Monday, Dmytro Kuleba, Vice Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration, said in which case a one-on-one meeting between the presidents of Ukraine and Russia, Volodymyr Zelenskyi and Vladimir Putin, could take place in Paris.

"If it is necessary to hold a meeting to protect Ukraine's interests, it will take place provided that it gives an opportunity to take a step forward," Kuleba said.

At the same time, he said that no attempt to split relations between Ukraine and its partners and resolve something behind the state’s back would be made.

Dmitry Peskov, Press Secretary of the Russian President reiterated that it is necessary to pass a law on the special status of Donbas as part of the Minsk agreements, and urged not to overstate expectations from the Normandy Summit. 

"The law on special status (of Donbas, - 112 International) is an integral part of the Minsk agreements. The decision, let’s say, to drift towards some other document is fraught with very great difficulties, the consequences of which are unlikely for anyone to predict," Peskov said.

