Truba reported on Sytnyk case to OP head Andrii Bohdan

Censor.NET reports citing Telegram channel "Trubu prorvalo".

According to the channel, the conversation took place on September 13, 2019.

As noted, Alexander Turu, the head of the Second Directorate of Organization of Pre-trial Investigations of the SBI, reports on the Rivne case of Sytnik, thanks to which the Office of the President can dismiss the latter at any time.

20 minutes after Turu leaves the office, Oleksandr Udovichenko, the head of the patronage service of the bureau, enters there.

Further, Truba by phone reports on the Sytnyk case to the head of the OP Andrii Bohdan.

Truba: I won’t let you down, you know ... everything according to plan, this is all that I promised.

After the conversation, Truba retells its contents to Udovichenko.

Truba: Iosifovich (Andrii Bohdan. - Ed.) Says that he praised me before the Americans. He says - give the result!

Earlier, US President Trump complained to the former special representative of the State Department in Ukraine Kurt Volker about the possible interference in the 2016 presidential election by Ukraine.