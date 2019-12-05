Truba discussed with investigator Koretskyi proceedings against Poroshenko

Censor.NET reports citing Telegram chennel "Trubu prorvalo".

This follows from the recording of a conversation between two people with voices like the director of the SBI Roman Truba and the head of the First Directorate of Organization of Pre-trial Investigations of the SBI Oleh Koretskyi.

According to the channel, on September 3, 2019, a conversation between Roman Truba and Oleg Koretsky took place.

"Roman Truba complained that Koretskyi was interrogating Poroshenko in the wrong case: "Have you thought for a long time to call him on the case reffering to land issues? Don't we have adequate cases?" Truba considers the land’s business to be unpromising," the message to the audio recording says.

"Any production that concerns him is interesting," Koretskyi defends.

"Truba unexpectedly concludes that the person involved can call the case on land a political case, since he is only a witness there. He also promised to solve all the problems with the examinations with one phone call to Ruvin. "Polygraph examiner writes everything you say when there is a will from the President’s Office" "We did not think that everything was so bad," the report says.

The next conversation between Truba and Koretskyi, according to the channel, took place on September 11, 2019.

"Reporting on the proceedings, Koretskyi informs Truba that the next day he goes to the President’s Office, but calls it the Administration in the old fashion. He also, in violation of all the norms on the independence of the investigator, announces the searches of Hontareva, Chaus, Zhulyany airport and 'Poroshenko's bank'," the message says.