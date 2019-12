Censor.NET reports citing UNIAN.

Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Dmytro Razumkov stated this at a parliament meeting on Tuesday.

"In accordance with Part 2 of Article 60 of the law ‘On the Regulations of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine’, I inform about the dismissal of people’s deputy of Ukraine Dmytro Solonchuk as acting deputy head of the Servant of the People parliamentary faction," said Razumkov.

At the same time, Razumkov didn’t explain the reasons for the dismissal of Solonchuk .

