Court arrests suspect in murder of Sobolev’s son for two months with no bail

Censor.NET reports citing Spokesperson of Kyiv Prosecutor's Office Nadia Maksymets post on social media.

According to the investigation, exactly this suspect made the fatal shot.

The session took place behind closed doors; only the sides were allowed to the courtroom.

Earlier mass media announced the name of the shooter – Andrii Lavreha.

Read more: Russia extradites suspected in murder Vadym Olenchyk to Ukraine

According to Maksymets, the court session on the choosing of the restrictive measure for another suspect will begin in an hour.

Earlier it was reported that two suspects in the attempted murder of Kyiv regional council lawmaker Vyacheslav Sobolev and murder of his son.

The media reports indicate that the attackers are two young men in their twenties. Some reports say the men served with the Right Sector, the nationalist organization that helped the Ukrainian army repel Russian aggression in Ukraine.