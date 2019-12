Censor.NET reports citing MP Oleksii Honcharenkopost on Facebook.

"The Cabinet of Ministers adopted a decision to appoint Anton Drobovych the chairman of the Ukrainian Institute of National Remembrance," he wrote.

On September 18, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine dismissed Volodymyr Viatrovych from the post of chairman of the Ukrainian Institute of National Remembrance, who took office in March 2014.

