Censor.NET reports citing Spokesperson of Kyiv Prosecutor's Office Nadia Maksymets post on social media.

According to the prosecutor's office, the court ordered detention of the two suspects for two months without bail.

They have been charged with the contract killing of a child (Section 2, Article 115 of the Ukrainian Criminal Code).

Shevchenkivskyi District Court Of Kyiv earlier ordered detention of one of the suspects in the murder of Sobolev’s three-year-old son.