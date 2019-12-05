OSCE records about 70 explosions in Donbas

Censor.NET reports citing OSCE SMM report.

"In Donetsk region, the SMM recorded fewer ceasefire violations, including fewer explosions (about 65), compared with the previous reporting period (about 85 explosions)," the report says.

The majority of ceasefire violations were recorded at easterly and south-easterly directions of Hnutove (government-controlled, 90km south of Donetsk), southerly and south-westerly directions of the Donetsk Filtration Station (DFS) (15km north of Donetsk), including 16 within a range of 0.2-1km from the DFS, and in areas north of Shyrokyne (government-controlled, 100km south of Donetsk).

"In Luhansk region, the Mission recorded four ceasefire violations, including two explosions, compared with no ceasefire violations during the previous reporting period," the report notes.

The ceasefire violations were recorded in areas east-north-east of Zolote (government-controlled, 60km west of Luhansk) and west of Yuzhna-Lomuvatka (non-government-controlled, 60km west of Luhansk).